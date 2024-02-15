7-year-old, teen injured in Beech Grove shooting; police find nearly 50 shell casings at scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Beech Grove are looking for at least two suspects they believe fired dozens of shots at an apartment complex on Thursday, injuring a child and a teenager.

Beech Grove Police Department officers were dispatched around 7 a.m. to the the Park View at Beech Grove Apartments off of East Churchman Avenue, according to Deputy Police Chief Michael Maurice.

Officers arrived and found a 7-year-old girl and a teenage girl with gunshot wounds. Both girls were taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

Police did not say if the girls lived in the same apartment or if they knew one another before the shooting.

Investigators found nearly 50 shell casings at the scene and think at least two people were firing shots, according to Maurice.

Witnesses told police that a white Dodge Charger was seen leaving the area after shots were fired.

Police have not identified any suspects and no other information was immediately available.