Crime Watch 8

79-year-old woman stable after being shot in west side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 79-year-old woman is stable after being shot in a west side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of North Exeter Avenue. That is near the intersection of West 16th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

No additional information was provided about the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect.