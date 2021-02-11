8 arrested after joint sex offender investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight people were arrested after a joint agency sex offender investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO on Thursday announced the arrests were the result of a sweep conducted by the department along with the United States Marshal Service.

“Marion County is safer today than it was yesterday thanks to the hard work of our Sheriff’s Deputies and our partners at the United States Marshal Service,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal in a release sent to News 8. “Several dangerous sex offenders were removed from our streets, some of whom will likely remain in prison for several years.”

The arrested individuals are facing charges ranging from failure to register as a sex offender and the promotion of human trafficking. Three of the arrested were classified as sexually violent predators, MSCO said in the release.

Forestal said there has been an increase in the number of sex offenders living in Marion County who committed their crimes outside of the county. He said he is monitoring Indiana House Bill 1556, which would allow a board to decide residency requirements for sex offenders and help prevent out-of-county or out-of-state sex offenders from living in Indianapolis.

The eight arrested as a result of the sweep include:

Eric Thompson – promotion of human trafficking of a minor, sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of promoting prostitution

Charles Day – failure to register as a sexual or violent offender with a prior conviction

Marcellus Evans – failure to register as a sexual or violent offender with a prior conviction

Brett Hill – failure to register as a sexual or violent offender with a prior conviction

Reginald Smith – failure to register as a sexual or violent offender with a prior conviction

David Burroff II – failure to register as a sexual or violent offender

Terry Davis – failure to register as a sexual or violent offender

Andre Veal – failure to register as a sexual or violent offender

A mugshot for David Burroff II was not yet available from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Check back for updates.