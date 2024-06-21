8 Marion County jail employees charged with overtime theft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight former employees of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s jail staff face criminal charges of theft and official misconduct after an investigation found overtime misuse.

A news release issued Friday afternoon from sheriff’s Capt. Mitch Gore says, “The investigation, initiated after internal controls highlighted unusual overtime patterns, revealed that the individuals allegedly defrauded the agency of an estimated $13,617.14, collectively. Restitution will be requested as part of the criminal justice process.”

In essence, the eight were accused of being paid for overtime work that was never done.

The eight are Mariam Adamson-Alvarez, Dorothy Carter, Jamie Cinevert, Christopher Clayton, Tamika Gouch, Tiffany Miller, Oluwafemi Osanyin, and Arielle Pharms.

Jobs listings posted Friday at governmentjobs.com for the jail staff have pay ranging from $34,348.19 annually for a laundry clerk up to $46,007.16 a year for a detention deputy.

