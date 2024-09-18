9 charged after street takeovers in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine people are charged after car spinning and street takeovers caused chaos in Indianapolis during the weekend.

I-Team 8 first reported on arrests on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the first takeovers of the weekend started on Saturday at the intersection of Emerson and English avenues, with more than 100 cars taking part.

Police claim some suspects threw baseball bats, rocks, and bottles at the police, shattering windshields and denting hoods.

IMPD also says a parking lot off Lafayette Road on the northwest side of the city was another of the five locations impacted by the weekend takeover.

These are the people arrested and their charges, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office:

Itzel Aguirre: a misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness, and an infraction of having no valid driver’s license.

David Balleza: a felony count of resisting law enforcement, and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Angel Gonzalez: a felony count of dangerous possession of a firearm.

Sergio Melendez: a felony count of intimidation, and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Trevor Rivas: a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Osmar Salgado: a felony count of resisting law enforcement.

Eyby Serrano-Rodriguez: a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Roberto Shitt: a felony count of resisting law enforcement, and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Ryan Weigel: a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

