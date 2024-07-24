‘I don’t know how they survived’: 911 caller describes crash that injured 6 kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After eight people were injured in a crash on the east side of downtown on Tuesday, a nearby shop shared its surveillance video and offered insight into what witnesses saw.

Keith, who only offered his first name, was working at Flat Tire Repair Specialist near the intersection of New York Street and North State Avenue on Tuesday. At around 3:30 p.m., a Dodge SRT Hellcat car blew through a red light at the intersection and ran into a Ford Explorer SUV holding six children.

Keith was watching the security cameras as the crash happened.

“I was sitting in there watching TV and watching the cameras as I always do, and something told me to look up at the camera,” Keith said.

He looked up to see something horrific.

“I didn’t really even see the child over here, but I saw the other kids laying over here on the ground,” Keith said. “I don’t know how they survived.”

He quickly jumped into action with his coworker and called 911.

Six children in the SUV from age 2 to 14 were taken to local hospitals. Three of them were critical, and three were stable The driver of the Ford Explorer SUV also was taken to a hospital.

Additionally, 27-year-old Tramayne Harris, the driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital. He was later arrested and preliminarily charged with three counts of DWI, two counts of reckless driving, and one count of criminal recklessness.

He has a lengthy criminal history, including numerous charges while driving, some for getting behind the wheel with a suspended license, speeding, and driving without a license at all.

James Williams owns the nearby tire shop, where the video was captured. He says reckless driving like this is all too common in front of his shop.

“My message to people is to slow down.,” Williams said. “You know the car is the most dangerous places you can be. You pick up enemies that you don’t know about. I mean getting in, drunk, driving, you affect other families that you don’t know about.”

