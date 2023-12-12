911 systems malfunctioning in parts of Indiana

A police dispatcher behind glass that reads 911 on it. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

(WISH) — News 8 has confirmed 911 systems were malfunctioning Tuesday evening in several Indiana counties.

The outage does not appear to be affecting Indianapolis, the police say on X. Marion County Emergency Management Agency said on social media about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, “MCEMA Staff are aware of a regional outage of the 911 system. Currently, 911 services are working in Marion County and the City of Indianapolis. If you are in another county you should attempt to text 911.”

Counties affected include Hancock, Hamilton, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison and Shelby counties, News 8 has confirmed with local first responders via social media.

Michael R. Hubbs, executive director of Hamilton County Public Safety Communications based in Noblesville, said in an advisory issued to the media at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday that the 911 center remains operational and is receiving emergency 911 calls although it’s been “impacted by an unknown disruption involving the 911 system through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area that involves numerous counties.”

Fishers Fire Department shared a message on social media: “Hamilton County Public Safety Communications advised of a statewide AT&T 911 outage. You CAN call or text to 911 in Hamilton County. You cannot call the non-emergency number at this time. If you are outside of Hamilton County and need to reach emergency services, you should try and text to 911.”

Some counties were operating through backup systems, while others were encouraging people to call alternate phone numbers.

Hamilton County asked people to avoid using nonemergency phone numbers for public safety agencies.

Text to 911 appears to be working, however, most counties report.

As of early Tuesday night, the Indiana Statewide 911 Board has posted no information on its Facebook page or website about any malfunctions, although people can report issues to providers on its website.