Crime Watch 8

15-year-old boy killed in northeast side neighborhood shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in June 15, 2021. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a shooing in a northeast side neighborhood Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to 9862 Ellis Drive on a report of a person shot around 8:20 p.m.

Officers located the who was initially listed in critical condition and transported to Riley Children’s Hospital. He died at the hospital shortly after.

IMPD say it was was a single shooter and there are no suspects at this time.