A man shot and killed on city’s southwest side, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died from being shot Sunday morning. His death was ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Detectives are speaking with a person of interest and believe this was an isolated incident.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined this investigation to result from a homicde.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact detective Douglass Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or email him at Douglass.Swails@indy.gov.