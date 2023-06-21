A most wanted US fugitive arrested in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana man on the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list was arrested on Tuesday in Avon, according to the U.S. Marshals Northern District of Indiana.

Joshua Smiley, 26, is the suspect in an August 2021 shooting death of a man in Mobile, Alabama. He is also wanted for federal bond violation in Fort Wayne.

Over the weekend, investigators received information that led them to Smiley’s location.

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., Indiana State Police SWAT surrounded his residence and called out for Smiley.

He came out peacefully and was arrested.

Smiley was previously convicted in 2019 for his role in a 2018 fatal Fort Wayne shooting. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but had two years suspended.

“I commend the Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers who worked tirelessly to get a dangerous fugitive off the street,” Ronald Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, said. “A special thanks is due to the attentive public who played a part in the arrest of Joshua Smiley.”