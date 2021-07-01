Crime Watch 8

A Mother’s Cry supports mothers who lost children to gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a devastating year for families who’ve been impacted by homicides.

Several of those victims have been kids and teenagers. A group of mothers who know that pain firsthand says you never really get over it.

A Mother’s Cry has been around for a few years. It’s a group of mothers who’ve all lost children to gun violence. They say seeing more kids die because of gun violence reminds them of their own losses. But as in many things, it takes a village of support to keep going.

A smell, an outfit, a hairstyle or someone’s walk are things that can easily remind Regina Watson-Steele of the worst day of her life. The day her son, Jerromey Wingfield, his girlfriend and his best friend were killed in a triple homicide.

“The tragedy that happened to my family, her family, the other young man’s family, the person that did it, his family, and the community are now all affected.”

June 5 marked 12 years, and her pain hasn’t gone anywhere. She’s simply learned to cope.

“I feel it today. Every day is a struggle. Every single day.”

She is one of the women who make up A Mother’s Cry. It’s a branch of the Ross Foundation and provides space for healing and camaraderie with other mothers who’ve tragically lost children.

“So many times we see it in the news, and people just forget about the stories. They forget about the families, but it’s important to still keep the parents lifted up,” said program coordinator Ieshia Webster-Harris.

But the program also provides an escape, with things like pampering events, candle-making, and other meetups once a month. It’s been around about five years and with Indianapolis seeing more cases of children being killed, the common thread of grief is getting longer.

“It’s important to process your grief so that you can begin to recover and discover a new normal. So repressing emotions can be dangerous to your physical health your emotional health,” said group psychologist Crystal Hicks.

She said the healing process takes time, but we can do our part to help by just being there. Watson-Steele said for those committing the crimes, ask yourselves some questions: “Do you want to leave a legacy? And you don’t want to leave a legacy that I killed someone. And you don’t want to interrupt someone else’s legacy.”