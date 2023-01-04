Crime Watch 8

Person found shot dead in car northeast of downtown Indianapolis

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 3:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70. (Photo Provided/ Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead Wednesday in a car in a residential area just northeast of downtown Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70.

Police had not yet determined about an hour after the shooting whether the person was a man or a woman.

IMPD also could not confirm that the car had multiple bullet holes on its exterior.

Investigators were in the area to find people who might have information about the fatal shooting, said Officer Elizabeth Flatter, an IMPD spokesperson.