Accused gang leader to be sentenced Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man accused of leading one of the area’s most violent gangs will be sentenced Thursday morning.

Richard Grundy III will learn his punishment for federal drug charges.

His trial was moved to Evansville in July after a Marion County judge declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors said Grundy led the so-called “Grundy Gang.”

He’s accused of selling more than 3,700 pounds of marijuana and 280 pounds of meth in Indianapolis between April 2016 and November 2017.

Four other members of Grundy’s drug trafficking organization were also convicted.

More than a dozen other suspects have already pleaded guilty in the case.

His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.