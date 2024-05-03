ACLU of Indiana files lawsuit against IU on behalf of banned protesters

Encampment at Indiana University's Dunn Meadow for a protest in support of Palestine. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a lawsuit Friday morning against Indiana University on behalf of three protesters who were banned for one year for participating in a pro-Palestine protest in Dunn Meadow, located on the IU-Bloomington campus.

More than 56 people were arrested last week after refusing to remove their encampment structures during a protest in support of Palestine.

According to a release, the ACLU argues the university violated the three plaintiffs’ First Amendment right to free speech and contends that the one-year bans be dismissed.

“Today’s filing contends that these bans are an unlawful prior restraint on the free speech rights of the plaintiffs, each of whom wants to rejoin the ongoing protests on campus,” the ACLU said in a release.

The three parties involved in the lawsuit include Jasper Wirtshafter, a Bloomington resident, Dr. Benjamin Robinson, a tenured IU-Bloomington professor, and Madeleine Meldrum, a current IU-Bloomington graduate student.

Statement from ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk

“Since 1969 Dunn Meadow has been a public forum, a place for persons to engage in First Amendment expression. Indiana University cannot preemptively ban persons from engaging in this protected expression by prohibiting them from entering Dunn Meadow for a year or more. Our future ability to engage in speech activities cannot be denied in this way. This is a prior restraint, and it is unconstitutional.”

The complaint can be found here.

