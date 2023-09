‘Active situation’ at Carmel police department HQ; woman in custody

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — “An active situation” is underway at the Carmel Police Department headquarters.

Authorities say a woman has been taken into custody.

The department is housed off Range Line Road between 116th and 126th streets. That’s near City Hall in a commercial area.

No other details were immediately available.

Lt. D.J. Schoeff, a spokesman for the department, says people were being asked to avoid the area.