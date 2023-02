Crime Watch 8

Adult dies after found with gunshot wound in residential area on west side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person down just before 10 p.m. Feb. 13, 2023, in the 3500 block of West 12th Street. (WISH Photo/David Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An adult with a gunshot wound died after being taken to a hospital Monday night, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person down just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of West 12th Street. That’s in a residential area on the west side that’s a few blocks southeast of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.