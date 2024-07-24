Adult, juvenile injured after police chase ends in crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say an adult and a juvenile are in the hospital after they fled from police during a chase and crashed their vehicle into a pole.

The names and ages of the two victims haven’t been shared.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers around 4 a.m. tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle for reckless driving. The vehicle fled from officers and a short pursuit followed.

Police say the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a pole near the intersection of 34th Street and Riley Avenue on the east side just west of Emerson Avenue. After crashing, the vehicle also caught fire.

The adult and juvenile were found with the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment.

IMPD did not say if any arrests would be made.