Advocates: IMPD substation near 75th, Shadeland makes a difference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cofounder of the North Shadeland Alliance says a police substation was created in 2019 to increase the police presence in the community on the northeast side.



Jerry Boyd is a barber at Kenny’s Barbershop, which near the intersection of East 75th Street and North Shadeland Avenue, and next to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department substation. “It feels really comforting knowing that we have them right next door if we need anything, or, if anything was to happen, they’re at arms reach,” Boyd said.

The substation is close to an intersection where at least five shootings or stabbings have happened since January 2020. On Wednesday, a woman died after being shot at the Bayview Club apartments; an 11-year-old and a police officer also were shot.

At the substation, police may not always be visible. IMPD says the substation is not manned; it’s a safe and contained place for officers to complete paperwork; eat lunch or dinner; or use restroom.

Kris Parmelee, cofounder of the North Shadeland Alliance, said the community supports the substation. “They provide all the food, the drinks, the supplies. They help support the cost of operations.”

Parmelee said, “The substation is not designed to cut down on crime in the neighborhood. It is a piece of the puzzle to offer a solution. But, it is not designed to be the end-all-be-all for crime in the community. It is a place for police officers to find respite during their shifts. It increases police presence in the community, but that in itself is not going to significantly cut down or cut down at the level we need it cut down.”

Parmelee added, “It’s absolutely making a difference in the community. It provides increased police presence so there are officers coming and going from this substation all day, 24 hours.”

Boyd, the barber, agreed. “Having their presence around really gives people that added security.”

The North Shadeland Alliance will host a crime summit from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Castleton United Methodist Church. People can go online to submit questions to panelists, including at least one from IMPD, at the event. The Alliance hopes to get the community engaged and find answers to pressing questions.