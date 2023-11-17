African American Coalition of Indianapolis: More needs to be done to prevent youth homicides

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “What is it our community must do to protect the youngest among us?”

That was the question asked Friday by the African American Coalition of Indianapolis in its call to action to address the killings of the youth around the city.

The AACI call to action was released less than a day after the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl on the east side of Indianapolis that also left a teenage boy in serious condition.

“We now must face a sobering reality. In too many instances, the work of guiding our youth to productive

adulthood and citizenship challenges the capacity of parents, mentors, teachers, employers, churches,

and community organizations, especially when they work alone and not collaboratively with others

concerned about the welfare of our children and community,” AACI said in a news release.

The release also stated that despite a 17% decline for 2023 in overall homicides, the death of children under the age of 18 has been rising from 16 youth murders in 2019 and increasing in 2023.

The coalition says in the coming months, it will be engaged in discussions with the community and policymakers on policies that can impact the antecedents of community violence, including mental health, affordable housing, and food security.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that at least 22 young people have died from shootings so far in 2023.

AACI Call to Action