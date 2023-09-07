After standoff at Carmel police HQ, woman faces intimidation, attempted battery charges

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was jailed after a Thursday afternoon standoff inside the Carmel Police Department headquarters.

Stephanie Abbo, 48, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, intimidation by a terroristic threat, and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer, said a news release issued at 8:10 p.m. from Lt. D.J. Schoeff, a spokesman for the department.

Records from the Hamilton County jail in Noblesville say Abbo is from Normal, Illinois.

Abbo entered the headquarters just before 4:50 p.m. Thursday, made threatening statements and claimed to have a gun, the news release said. Police later learned she had pepper spray, which she tried to spray upon being taken into custody shortly before 5:30 p.m. She did not have a gun.

A Carmel Police Department negotiator, a special weapons and tactics team, and the “Event Response Group” responded, the news release said.

No other details were immediately available publicly.

The department’s building, which is being renovated, is located off Range Line Road between 116th and 126th streets. That’s near City Hall in a commercial area. Carmel police on social media warned people to avoid the area during the standoff.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police at 317-571-2500.