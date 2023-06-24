Alexandria man injured during Delaware County police shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Alexandria man was injured after fleeing from and opening fire on Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Muncie, Indiana State Police said late Friday night.

Around 7:46 p.m. Friday, officers were looking for 19-year-old Tarron Conwell, from Alexandria, who was wanted for questioning for an unrelated case. Conwell also had active warrants out of Madison County.

Deputies were searching for Conwell in the 3000 block of Mock Avenue in Muncie when they saw Conwell leave a residence. Officers attempted to take Conwell into custody, but Conwell then fled on foot from police.

During the chase, police say, Conwell pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired at officers.

Deputy Carter Smithson with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office then returned fire.

During the exchange, Sergeant Tim Mitchell used his police vehicle to stop Conwell and protect the other officer on foot. The police vehicle was struck by gunfire in the incident.

The deputies then apprehended Conwell, who was later taken to IU Ball Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of his injuries.

Conwell was said to be in stable condition as of Friday night. Neither officer was injured during the incident.

The Indiana State Police are continuing the investigation of this incident at the request of the Delaware County sheriff.