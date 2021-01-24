Crime Watch 8

Alexandria police officer strikes, kills pedestrian

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving an Alexandria police officer.

Deputies responded to State Road 9 around 2:20 a.m. for the fatal crash.

The officer, 31-year-old Zachary Taylor, was headed southbound on State Road 9 when the officer struck a pedestrian.

Deputies said Taylor was on duty and in a marked vehicle at the time of the crash.

The 22-year-old male pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Trending Headlines

The events leading up to the fatal incident are unclear at this time.

As in all fatal crashes in the state of Indiana, a blood draw of drivers was conducted. The results of that test are still pending.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States

Business /

Hollywood screenwriter Walter Bernstein dies at 101

Entertainment /

Biden attends Mass at DC church where he worshipped as VP

Politics /

GOP congressman who voted to overturn election results admits 2020 race not fraudulent

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.