Alleged drug ring leader to be sentenced Dec. 12

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The alleged leader of a violent Indianapolis-based drug trafficking ring will be sentenced in December at the U.S. Courthouse, the District Court announced Thursday.

A federal jury in Evansville convicted Richard Grundy III and four co-defendants on all charges Aug. 15 during the 14th day of their trial. The sentencing will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12.

Prosecutors say Grundy led the so-called “Grundy Crew” and that it sold more than 3,700 pounds of marijuana and 280 pounds of methamphetamine on Indianapolis’ streets between April 2016 and November 2017.

The 30-year-old Grundy was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and other charges.

Grundy and co-defendants Derek Atwater, James O. Beasley, Ezell Neville and Undrae Moseby first stood trial in Indianapolis in July.

Their trial was moved to Evansville after the judge declared a mistrial after finding that a court order had been violated.

Online records show Grundy is incarcerated at the Clark County, Indiana, jail.