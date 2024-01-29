Allen’s attorneys file formal request to remove judge from trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attorneys for Richard Allen are requesting that the special judge in the Delphi double murders case step down from the trial.

The formal request was filed Monday morning asking Judge Frances Gulle to “recuse herself” or be removed.

Allen’s defense team claims Gulle has shown bias against them, including ordering them off the case.

The Indiana Supreme Court reinstated Allen’s original defense team earlier this month. Allen’s lawyers say a series of “ruling and actions” by Gulle call into question whether she can be impartial through the remainder of the trial.

Allen is accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in February 2017.

