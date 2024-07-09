Search
Altercation in Anderson leads to fatal shooting

Anderson, Indiana, Police Department cars. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A person died following a shooting Monday night, which police say originated from an altercation in Anderson.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Meridian Street on a report of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, who was transported to the hospital. The victim died from their injuries.

Police indicate that the shooting is suspected to have stemmed from a altercation between two people. All those involved have been located, but their identities are being withheld at this time.

The identity of the deceased as not been released.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.

