Anderson driver with 2 infants in car arrested for OWI

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence. Police say two infants were also passengers in the man’s car.

An Indiana State trooper pulled over Keith Obrien, 30, just after 1 a.m. after seeing him weave in and out of his lane.

During the traffic stop, the trooper suspected Obrien was driving under the influence. After further investigation, troopers found Obrien had a blood alcohol level of .15%, two times the legal limit.

Obrien was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail.

Indiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be conducting random patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the month in conjunction with the federally funded project “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Police are encouraging anyone who suspects a driver is operating a vehicle while impaired to call 911.