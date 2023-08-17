Anderson drug trafficker sentenced for trafficking drugs imported from Mexico

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Robert Solomon, 38, of Anderson, Indiana, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphemine.

“We know that a majority of the meth plaguing our streets ultimately comes from international cartels operating across the southern border,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Cutting off suppliers who are responsible for selling and transporting drugs from transnational criminal organizations is a priority of federal law enforcement. We, alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Anderson Police and Madison County Drug Task Force, are committed to weeding out these offenders and stopping their distribution of these poisons in our communities.”

According to court documents, on August 16, 2021, the Madison County Drug Task Force served a federal search warrant at Solomon’s home in Anderson, following a years-long investigation into his drug trafficking activities. Investigators located and seized 97 grams of methamphemine inside a purple Crown Royal bag on the kitchen counter, 85 grams of “crack” cocaine, two digital scales, two vacuum sealers and bags, and two .22 caliber handguns.

Shortly after, an officer with the Anderson Police Department stopped for a traffic violation. A K-9 was used to sniff the vehicle and was alerted to the smell of controlled substances. Officers searched Solomon’s vehicle and seized approximately $41,369 in cash hidden inside a cereal box.

During a recorded interview with investigators, Solomon admitted that he had been trafficking drugs for at least a year, including methamphemine, heroin, and cocaine. Solomon stated that he worked with a man from Mexico, who supplied the drugs that Solomon then distributed in the Anderson area.