Anderson liquor store robbery leads to police pursuit, crash on I-69 in Fishers

(WISH) — A liquor store robbery Wednesday night in Anderson led to a police chase that end with a crash on I-69 in Fishers, police say.

Just after 9 p.m., I-69 northbound lanes from State Road 37/East 116th Street to East 126th Street were closed, Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted. I-69 southbound lanes in the same area were restricted to a single lane. The investigation was expected to continue to interrupt traffic through at least midnight Wednesday.

The robbery was reported about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Save-On Liquor store, 1419 Broadway St. That’s in a business area a few blocks south of Cross Street in Anderson.

Detective Caleb McKnight with the Anderson Police Department says a male with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a silver sedan. Anderson officers quickly caught up with the car and unsuccessfully tried to stop it, leading to the pursuit. The police chase from Madison County into Hamilton County also involved the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police on the interstate.

The male was injured in the crash and taken to an Indianapolis hospital. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known. A news release from McKnight did not publicly identify the driver.

Also, the release did not say whether any police vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone else was hurt.

McKnight says he’ll share additional information as it becomes available.