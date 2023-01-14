Crime Watch 8

Anderson man arrested for the death of his father, police rule father’s death as homicide

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A son shot and killed his father Friday evening in Anderson over an altercation.

According to Anderson Police Department, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. 2nd Street.

As officers arrived in the area, they located Jerry Wade, 52, from Anderson suffering from multiple gunshots.

Officers also found the 31-year-old armed son nearby and placed him into custody without further incident, police said.

Once the scene was secured, officers began rendering aid to Wade.

Wade was taken to an Indianapolis hospital where he later died.

Preliminary details depict that a father and his adult son were involved in an altercation that led to the son shooting the father, police said.

The Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene for evidence and interviewed other witnesses involved.

The son was placed into custody and was taken to the Anderson Police Department, interviewed by investigators, and taken to the Madison County Jail.

The investigation has been ruled a homicide and remains ongoing.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death in the coming days, police said.