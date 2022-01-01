Crime Watch 8

Anderson man dies from injuries suffered in possible home invasion

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man is dead after suffering injuries during what police say may have been a home invasion.

Anderson Police Department says officers were called to the 1700 block of Lockerbie Court at 11:47 p.m. Friday on a possible robbery of a home.

Devin Swain, 24, was found with injuries to his chest. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of Swain’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detective Chris Frazier at 765-648-6676.