Anderson man found dead inside residence

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was found dead inside a residence by police.

On Tuesday, Officers with the Anderson Police Department were sent to investigate a dead man found in a home in the 1000 block of West 13th Street. After arriving to the scene, officers entered the house and found a dead man, who was identified as 41-year-old Timothy E. Kates.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy later this week to determine the cause of death. More details will be released after the autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723, or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.