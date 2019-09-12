Anderson man found guilty of 2017 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A jury on Wednesday found a 32-year-old Anderson man guilty of a 2017 murder, the prosecutor said.

James Henry Stewart Jr., 32, was convicted in a Madison Circuit Court 6 trial that began last week.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney J. Cummings said no information was immediately available on when Stewart would be sentenced.

According to police, Montez McCloud, 25, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds about 6:30 p.m. May 9, 2017, in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street. That’s a predominantly residential area southwest of downtown Anderson near State Road 32 and Columbus Avenue.

McCloud later was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the jury visited the crime scene, according to online court records.

Authorities in 2017 said multiple witnesses provided information regarding the incident. Investigators in 2017 said an altercation happened between McCloud and two women associated with Stewart.