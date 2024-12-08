Anderson man killed in shooting near West 53rd Street

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night, the Anderson Police Department said in a Sunday news release.

At 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Anderson officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of West 53rd Street. That is the location of the Steeple Chase Apartments. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male victim with gunshot wound injuries. Officers rendered aid to the man and he was taken to local hospital in serious condition, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe an altercation between several individuals in the apartment complex led to the shooting. Two alleged suspects were arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail. Anderson Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) officers assisted in executing search warrants at a residence in the 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, where multiple individuals were detained without incident. Detectives are actively pursuing additional persons of interest as the investigation continues.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after notifications have been made to his family.