Anderson man sentenced to 66 years in prison for 2022 Daleville murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man on Friday was sentenced to 66 years in prison for a 2022 murder in Daleville, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Alexander T. Geesy was sentenced to 66 years in prison for murder and obstruction of justice. Geesy was convicted on June 27 after a jury deliberated for three hours.

On Friday, Judge Thomas A. Cannon Jr. of the Delaware Circuit Court 5 sentenced Geesy to 56 years in prison, with an additional 10 years added for firearm enhancement. After the sentence was imposed, Cannon characterized Geesy as “A cowardly misfit without a conscious who only gained courage from strapping a gun on his hip,” according to a news release from the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

On July 15, 2022, around 2 p.m., deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West on a report of a shooting. That is a rural area 2 miles east of Daleville. Deputies found 38-year-old Randall Coomer with gunshot wound injuries. Medical services pronounced Coomer dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Coomer lived within a quarter-mile of where he was shot. Investigators believe Coomer approached Alexander Geesy, Ryan Geesy, Brandi Zirkle, and Dawn Schattner, who were speeding in the road in two separate vehicles, and told them to slow down. Alexander Geesy fired several warning shots and instructed Coomer to get on the ground. When Coomer attempted to leave the scene, Alexander Geesy fatally shot him.

Zirkle’s three children (who were 8, 14, and 16 at the time) were all at the scene in one of the vehicles with Schattner. Schattner told investigators that she gave the three other suspects her vehicle to flee to Tennessee on July 23, 2022.

On July 29, 2022, Ryan Geesy called a Delaware County detective, telling them he was bringing Alexander Geesy and Zirkle back to Muncie.

On Aug. 4, 2022, Alexander Geesy was charged with murder and obstruction of justice. Ryan Geesy was charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice. Brandi Zirkle was charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and three counts of neglect of a dependent. Dawn Schattner was charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and one count of neglect of a dependent.