Anderson police: 2 teen boys hurt, 28-year-old in custody after shooting

Anderson, Indiana, Police Department cars. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two teen boys were shot and a 28-year-old man was in custody Wednesday night following an afternoon shooting west of downtown Anderson, police say.

The injuries of the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old were not believed to be life-threatening. They were stable when taken to an Anderson hospital. Police did not identify the teens in a news release issued Wednesday night.

Anderson Police Department was called to a shooting about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue. That’s in a residential area a few blocks south of State Road 32 just west of the State Road 109 intersection.

Police took the 28-year-old into custody a short time later without incident about a half-mile away in the 1800 block of East 32nd Street. That’s west of the Lowe’s Home Improvement off State Road 109.

The release did not identify the 28-year-old or indicate that he had been preliminarily charged with a crime.

Anderson, a city of 55,100 people, is about a 50-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

