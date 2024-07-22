Anderson police identify 7 Injured in shooting at large gathering

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police have identified the seven people who were injured in a shooting following a disturbance at a large gathering early Sunday morning.

According to a statement from the Anderson Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday following an altercation that had broken out.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Arrow Avenue to investigate a large gathering. That’s in a residential area on the west side of Anderson.

Upon arrival, they received multiple reports of a road blockage caused by several people engaged in a physical altercation. Rushing toward the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims, including two in serious condition. Police provided aid to the injured until medical personnel arrived.

Police arrived and found seven victims, all of whom have been identified and are currently in stable condition.

Elijzah Stoebe, 19.

Sundae Maddox, 21.

Kenaries Ross, 18.

Tatyana Little, 23.

Giyanna Paige, 22.

Shelby Skipper, 25.

Johnnie Gosha Jr., 22.

According to a release, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Cora Garcia at 765-648-6729. Further details will be provided as they become available.