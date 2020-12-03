Crime Watch 8

Anderson police investigating death of man found inside vehicle

by: Staff Reports
ANDERSON (WISH) — Anderson police opened a homicide investigation involving an Anderson man found inside a vehicle on Thursday morning.

Officers found the deceased 27-year-old man slumped over with a gunshot wound on the 2300 block of Locust St. at about 7:30 a.m.

Police say the conditions surrounding the death led to the department to investigate it as a homicide.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No suspect information has been made available.

The Anderson Police Department asks anyone with more information to call the department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

