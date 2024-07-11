Anderson police investigating fatal shooting near Meridian Street

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Anderson police said Thursday in a news release.

On Monday, Anderson detectives initiated an investigation into the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Michael Piercy in the 900 block of Meridian Street in Anderson. Investigators believe an altercation between Piercy and another individual led to the shooting. The shooter has been identified, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.