Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Anderson police investigating fatal shooting near Meridian Street

Anderson, Indiana, Police Department cars. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Anderson police said Thursday in a news release.

On Monday, Anderson detectives initiated an investigation into the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Michael Piercy in the 900 block of Meridian Street in Anderson. Investigators believe an altercation between Piercy and another individual led to the shooting. The shooter has been identified, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Lafayette police arrest man for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Former Colts player hits snag...
Crime Watch 8 /
Macy man arrested on multiple...
Crime Watch 8 /
What we know about 5...
Weather Stories /
US appeals court says some...
Sports /
Black: A Festival of Joy...
Entertainment /
23 affordable dining options in...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | A brighter...
Health Spotlight /