Anderson police looking for suspect in armed bank robbery

First Merchants Bank at 1526 E. 53rd St. in Anderson, Indiana, is shown in July 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)
by: Jacey Crawford
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the southeast side of Anderson on Thursday.

The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at a First Merchants Bank in the 1500 block of 53rd Street.

No one was injured, police say. Witnesses said one shot was fired inside of the bank, but APD says there’s no evidence of a gunshot.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and has not yet been located.

A description of the suspect has not yet been provided, but police confirmed that the suspect is a male.

