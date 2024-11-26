Anderson police officer charged for sending inappropriate texts to 14-year-olds

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson police officer who worked at Highland Middle School faces criminal charges after sharing “inappropriate text messages” with three 14-year-old students, court documents say.

A parent in May alerted police to the texts from Joshua Senseney, 50, to the 14-year-old boys. Indiana State Police Detective David Preston interviewed the 14-year-old boys and their parents, and got the texts from their phones. The messages included sexual language.

Senseney turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday morning without incident, state police said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. He was processed at the Madison County jail and released on bond later the same day.

Anderson Police Department on June 17 began an investigation into the allegations of misconduct against Senseney, court documents show. He was placed on administrative leave on July 29, according to court documents and a news release issued Tuesday from Anderson police.

After Senseney was put on leave, the Anderson police investigation was turned over to Indiana State Police. The state police detective on Oct. 14 sent his findings to Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings. The prosecutor on Monday filed charges in Madison Circuit Court 6. Judge Mark Dudley issued an arrest warrant for Senseney.

Online court records on Tuesday afternoon still showed an active arrest warrant. Senseney was charged with three low-level felony counts of child solicitation and another low-level felony count of official misconduct. The online court records did not indicate that he’d had a bond set in his case, or a date for his next court hearing.

News 8 left a voicemail Tuesday afternoon for Senseney’s attorney, Bryan Williams of Anderson, but did not immediately hear back Tuesday.

The release from Anderson police also said, “Officer Senseney’s status and discipline case will be presented to the Safety Board for review and official action. Action may include continuation of leave with or without pay, pending outcome of the criminal case, and may include discipline, up to and including termination of employment. Under Indiana law, officers are entitled to a hearing before the safety board if requested.”

The Anderson Board of Public Safety meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.