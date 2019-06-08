Anderson police officer faces misconduct, confinement, strangulation charges Anderson police officer Adam Watters was arrested June 7, 2019, after he allegedly entered a woman's house and battered her early that morning, Indiana State Police said. (Provided Photo/Madison County Jail) [ + - ] Video

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) -- An Anderson police officer was arrested Friday after allegedly entering a woman's home without her permission and battering her, Indiana State Police said.

Police were called to a woman's home in Anderson after Adam Watters, 23, of Anderson, allegedly went into her home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday and battered her.

Indiana State Police were called to investigate after the Anderson Police Department requested their assistance since the incident allegedly involved an off-duty Anderson police officer.

Watters was arrested at his father's home on initial charges of residential entry and domestic battery. On Friday night, state police updated the initial charges: official misconduct of a public servant, criminal confinement and strangulation.

He was initially booked Friday afternoon into the Madison County jail, but on Friday night was being held in the Delaware County jail in Muncie.

Watters was placed on administrative leave without pay "pending further action by the Board of Public Safety," the Anderson Police Department said Friday.

"Pursuant to Indiana law, the Board of Public Safety is the legal authority to take administrative action in such cases. They may place an officer on administrative leave with or without pay pending the outcome of criminal charges or they may take action to suspend, demote or terminate employment, in which case the officer is entitled to a hearing upon request," the Anderson Police Department said in a statement to News 8. "It is expected the matter will be presented to the board next week."

Anderson police Maj. Joel Sandefur said Assistant Chief Jake Brown will oversee the internal investigation.

Sandefur also confirmed to News 8 that Watters is the son of Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters.

Adam Watters was formerly disciplined by the Anderson Police Department in 2018 after knowingly entering a bar with a person under the age of 21 and being in the company of that person while that person consumed alcohol on the premises, Anderson authorities confirmed to News 8 Friday.

Watters received a one-day suspension after the incident.