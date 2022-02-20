Anderson police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery of convenience store

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery of a convenience store overnight.
Police say they responded to the Anderson Pantry near West 53rd Street and Main Street at 12:58 a.m. Sunday.
Two people wearing all black clothing and gray masks entered the store. One waited by the door while the other displayed a handgun at the register and demanded money.
They left with an unknown amount of cash and merchandise, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Anderson-Madison County Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.