Crime Watch 8

Anderson police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Anderson are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 54-year-old David Jones Jr. of Anderson. The Anderson Police Department said Jones should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Jones was charged on Thursday for the murder of 23-year-old Tyreke Love on Oct. 9. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Love was found shot inside an apartment in the 2200 block of Fulton Street. He died after being transported to a hospital.