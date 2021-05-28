Crime Watch 8

Anderson police seek help to ID suspect in afternoon bank robbery

Anderson police were called shortly after 3:15 p.m. May 28, 2021, to a robbery at Old National Bank at 219 S. Scatterfield Road. (Photo Provided/Anderson, Indiana, Police Department)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police are seeking help to identify a suspect in a Friday afternoon bank robbery.

Anderson Police Department was called shortly after 3:15 p.m. Friday to a robbery at Old National Bank at 219 S. Scatterfield Road. That’s on the northeast side of the Madison County city, just northwest of the road’s intersection with State Road 32 and University Boulevard.

A man approached a bank teller and handed him a note demanding cash. No weapon was displayed, witnesses told police. No one was injured as the man fled west from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man had black pants with bright yellow stripes and wore a mask.

Anyone with information was asked to call Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Anderson-Madison County Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

Anderson is about 16 miles northeast of Indianapolis.