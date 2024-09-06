Anderson Schools employee allegedly sat on student, duct taped mouth shut

Stephanie Nichole Arteaga was arrested on Sept. 5, 2024 for battery. The alleged incident happened on Aug. 30, 2024 at Anderson Intermediate School. (Provided Photo/Madison County Prosecutor's Office)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A former Anderson Community Schools employee was charged with battery on a person less than 14 years old after allegedly sitting on a student and duct taping her mouth shut.

Documents from the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Stephanie Arteaga allegedly sat on a student, pulled her hair, hit her with a ruler, and put duct tape over her mouth.

The incident happened on Aug. 30 at the Anderson Intermediate School.

Arteaga was hired as an interpreter, but acted as a substitute teacher at the time of the incident.

Anderson Community Schools confirmed to News 8 that Arteaga was employed with the district since Oct. 3, 2022.

Investigators conducted a forensic interview of the victim on Sept. 5 at Kids Talk, a child advocacy center in Anderson.

The student said at the time of the incident, “She had her hair in a ponytail and Ms. Arteaga drug her by the hair to the teacher’s chair. When they got to the chair, Ms. Arteaga pulled her into the seat, placed duct tape on her mouth, and began to strike her with a ruler five times in the hand, and two times in the face, while sitting on her legs.”

The student also said, “Ms. Arteaga sat on her since she was trying to get up, and that was her way of preventing her. When she was able to get up from the chair, she ran to the other side of the room to get away from Ms. Arteaga, and took the tape off of her mouth.”

The student told investigators, “Ms. Arteaga stated that she had performed these actions to another

student in the past and she did not get fired. So, she didn’t care if [the student] told on her.”

An Anderson Schools spokesperson provided the following statement to News 8:

“We were made aware of an incident last year involving her and a child that occurred outside of school. We reported it to the Department of Child Services (DCS). She was placed on leave during their investigation. She was cleared of any charges and able to return to her position last school year.”

Arteaga admitted to drinking alcohol after the incident to the school principal. She also told police she kept alcohol in her purse, and would drink one beverage in the morning and one later in the day when she was not around students.

During an interview with law enforcement, Arteaga admitted to the accusations of pulling the student’s hair, hitting her with a ruler, sitting on her, and taping her mouth shut.

She told police it was in a “playful manner.” She said she did this after having issues with the student instead of sending her to the dean’s office.

The student told investigators that she was in pain from Arteaga pulling her hair and sitting on her.

“Administrators and staff members at Anderson Intermediate School have maintained close contact with the family of the student and are available to provide any services that the student may need,” a school spokesperson said.

Arteaga was charged with battery on an individual less than 14 years of age because of the student’s complaint of pain. Arteaga admitted to the actions.

The school confirmed Arteaga resigned from her position on Aug. 30, the day of the incident.