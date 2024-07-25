Cops say trio in Anderson carried pound of marijuana, sold from car

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Anderson men and an Indianapolis man have been arrested on drug charges after a state trooper found them with a pound of marijuana that they may have been selling from their car.

At 1 a.m. Thursday, the Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling Anderson near 38th Street and Columbus Avenue when he stopped a car for an equipment violation and speed. The trooper spoke to the car’s driver, Ki’Shawn Demond Anderson, 22, of Anderson.

Anderson officers arrived to assist the trooper, who removed Anderson and two passengers from the car. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered a large bag containing 1 pound of marijuana. Officers also found other items associated with distributing marijuana inside the car.

Three three men — Anderson; D’Ayrion Ivy, 18, of Indianapolis; Ke’Andre A. Williams, 23, of Anderson — were arrested and each preliminarily charged with a felony count of dealing marijuana, and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this story.