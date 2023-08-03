Anderson woman sentenced to 57 months in prison for stealing over $2 million from her employer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Anderson woman was sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison after embezzling over $2 million from her employer over 10 years.

Lisa Raines, 52, of Anderson, Indiana, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to court documents, from March 2006 until November 2016, Lisa Raines was a senior finance technician for Seven Corners, a travel insurance business located in Carmel. During her tenure, Raines’ responsibilities included processing claims and releasing payments for disbursement. As part of her duties, Raines had access to the company’s payments systems.

In March 2006, around the time Raines started her tenure at Seven Corners, she opened a bank account in the name of “L&B Tape, Co.,” a business that didn’t exist. Raines entered the fake business as a vendor in Seven Corners’ payment system. Between 2006 and 2016, Raines made 65 payments from Seven Corners to her fake business, stealing $2,129,689.86 from her employer.

Raines used the stolen money for personal use. In November 2011, Raines purchased a house in Anderson, Indiana for $600,000 using stolen money. In November 2015, Raines used stolen money to buy “Mardi’s Gras Too,” a restaurant in Lapel, Indiana.

“For over a decade, the defendant abused her position of trust to steal millions of dollars from her employer to satisfy her own greed,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “This U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with the FBI to ensure that those who commit serious financial crimes face serious criminal punishment. The prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that those who seek to profit from fraud and deceit will pay the price behind federal prison bars.”

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James Hanlon. Judge Hanlon also ordered that Raines be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following her release from federal prison. Raines is ordered to pay $2.1 million in restitution to her former employer.