Anonymous threat of violence puts Tipton schools on lockdown

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Tipton school district put its facilities on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after the city police received a threat of violence.

Tipton Police Department says the call was received shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from an anonymous male.

“The verbal threat made by the caller described the use of violence against students and staff at the school,” the police department said in a social media post.

Within minutes of the call, the schools were put on lockdown as authorities searched the school grounds and the nearby parking lots for the hospital and a city park. Nothing was found.

Parents and guardians of students were notified shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday about the lockdown.

The police’s social media post said, “The school was kept on a soft lockdown throughout the rest of the school day, which allows freedom of movement within the school building for students and staff, but limits any ingress or egress from the school building.”

Police kept an increase presence at the schools as students were dismissed for the day.

Tipton’s public schools are all adjacent to one another along State Road 19/Main Street on the south side of the city.

Tipton, which has 5,300 residents, is about an hour’s drive north of Indianapolis. Tipton Community Schools serves about 1,400 students from roughly the southern half of Tipton County.