Applications for renamed Elevation Grant Program open April 1; initiative aimed at reducing violent crime

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett talks Jan. 15, 2020, about plans for an initiative to help renters. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Foundation on Monday announced applications for the Elevation Grant Program will open April 1.

The initiative was previously known as the Violent Crime Reduction Program and will invest $45 million over the next three years aimed at addressing the root causes of violent crime in Indianapolis, according to the foundation.

The funds will be distributed over multiple grant rounds, the first of which will prioritize grassroots organizations focused on youth and mental health.

Three information sessions are scheduled before applications open:

Thursday at Martin University from 5:30-7 p.m.

Monday at Martin University from 5:30-7 p.m.

March 31 from 10-11:30 a.m. (virtual)

Anyone wishing to attend the sessions or submit an application once they open can do so here.