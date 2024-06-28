Argument in Martinsville leads to dog being shot
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) — According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a fight between two men led to a dog being shot Thursday afternoon.
Deputies responded on State Road 67 to two men who were arguing with each other. One man would eventually pull out a gun and start shooting.
Police say that a bullet went through the door of a house and hit a dog that was inside. The dog was treated at a local animal shelter.
Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. As of now, no charges have been filed.
