Argument in Martinsville leads to dog being shot

(Provided Photo/LWA via Getty Images)
by: Sam Fritz, WIBC
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) — According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a fight between two men led to a dog being shot Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded on State Road 67 to two men who were arguing with each other. One man would eventually pull out a gun and start shooting.

Police say that a bullet went through the door of a house and hit a dog that was inside. The dog was treated at a local animal shelter.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. As of now, no charges have been filed.

